Infection rate mounts to 3.65 per 1,000 in Bucharest

COVID-19 infection rate in the past 14 days has reached 3.65 per one thousand inhabitants in Bucharest. The Capital has entered the red scenario on Wednesday when it exceeded the threshold of 3 per 1,000.

According to a decision taken by the Government last week, in the localities with a COVID-19 incidence ranging from 3 to 6 per 1,000 the access to certain activities will be allowed only based on the green vaccination certificate certifying that a person was vaccination or that he/she has a negative Covid test or was infected with coronavirus in the past 6 months.

The COVID-19 green certificate will be necessary when going to the restaurants and pubs, attending public and private events, concerts, shows, pools or gyms.