Infosan, the Romania-based private ophthalmopediatric hospital, is building the Infosan Mountain Shelter on the ridge of the Făgăraș Mountains, at an altitude of 2,100m in the Curmătura Bratilei area. The total investment for this community project is €60,000. The project was carried out in partnership with the Carpați Mountain Association, its volunteers, and the Brașov Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU Brașov).

“We believe the best investments for health are in mass sports and education. The mountains strengthen your resilience and help you become stronger, cultivating values that last a lifetime. This shelter is our way of giving back to the mountain community and encouraging tourists to choose less-known, but spectacular trails. The safety and beauty of the mountains must go hand-in-hand, and the Infosan Mountain Shelter is a concrete step in that direction. This is a project we care about immensely, and we want to finish it as quickly as possible so that hikers can enjoy it this year,” stated Călin Ciubotaru, General Manager and co-founder of Infosan Ophthalmology Hospital.

The new shelter is scheduled to be completed this autumn and will offer tourists 30 beds, along with amenities that combine safety and comfort. It will be equipped with a green energy system using photovoltaic panels, lighting, and outlets for charging mobile devices. It will also have a special room for Salvamont (Mountain Rescue) teams, equipped with rapid intervention gear and a first-aid kit.

- Advertisement -

Designed to withstand strong winds, low temperatures, and heavy snow, the structure will have thermal insulation, panoramic windows, and furniture suited for the mountain environment.

The location of the Infosan Mountain Shelter in Curmătura Bratilei complements major trails, such as the main ridge of the Făgăraș Mountains, connections to Plaiul Foii and Sâmbăta, links to the Iezer-Păpușa Mountains through Curmătura Oticului and Vârful Roșu, as well as the paths that descend toward the city of Făgăraș and the sub-Carpathian villages.

“Curmătura Bratilei, despite its unique beauty, was not frequented much by tourists precisely due to the lack of cabins and other facilities. The Infosan Mountain Shelter aims to change that reality, adding an extra layer of safety and accessibility. Building the structure at an altitude of 2,100m came with considerable technical and logistical challenges. The shelter was designed using three prefabricated modules at the foot of the mountain, which will be transported and assembled on the ridge with the help of a helicopter. This complex stage is one of the most difficult parts of the project, but also a testament to the determination of everyone involved,” added Călin Ciubotaru.

After its inauguration, the shelter will remain the property of the Carpați Mountain Association, which will handle its periodic maintenance along with the Brașov Salvamont teams so that the project can serve the community and tourists who hike through these areas for the long term.