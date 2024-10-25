INS: Demographic aging intensifies in Romania, new data shows

The population, by domicile, was 21.77 million people on July 1, 2024, 1% lower than on July 1, 2023, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The phenomenon of demographic aging has intensified, the elderly population of 65 years and over (4 million people) surpassing the young population of 0-14 years (3.07 million people) by 927,000 people.

“On July 1, 2024, the population by residence was 21,779,000 people, 1% lower than July 1, 2023. The urban population (55.6%) and the female population (51.2%) are in the majority.

The phenomenon of demographic aging has intensified, with the elderly population aged 65 and over (4,003,000 people) exceeding by 927,000 people the young population aged 0-14 (3,076,000 people)”, according to INS data.

On July 1, 2024, the population by residence in the urban environment was 12,113,000 people, down from July 1, 2023 (0.4%). The population by domicile in rural areas was 9,666,000 people, increasing compared to July 1, 2023 (0.4%).

The female population on July 1, 2024 was 11,155,000 people, down by over 45,000 people compared to the same date of the previous year. The male population on the same date was 10,624,000 people, down by over 49,000 people compared to the same date of the previous year.

The demographic aging process has intensified compared to July 1, 2023, by increasing by 0.4 percentage points the share of the elderly population (aged 65 and over) and by a slight decrease, by 0.3 percentage points, of the share of young people (0- 14 years). The demographic aging index increased from 124.9 (on July 1, 2023) to 130.2 elderly people per 100 young people (on July 1, 2024).

The average age of the population was 42.7 years, 0.3 years higher than on July 1, 2023. The median age was 43.5 years, increasing by 0.5 years compared to July 1, 2023. On 1 July 2024, the largest share in the total population was held by the 45-49 age group (8.6%). Among males, the share of this age group was 9.0%, and among females 8.3%.

The share of the 0-4 years old group was 4.3%, lower than the 5-9 years old and 10-14 years old groups (4.9%).

Data on the population by residence on July 1, 2024 will be available up to locality level (municipality, city and commune), in the TEMPO online database and can be downloaded starting from November 15, 2024.