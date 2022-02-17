INS: Over 11,000 job vacancies in Health and Education

The number of jobs left vacant was over 45,000 in Romania in the last quarter of 2021 (slightly lower than in the fall of the same year), says a National Institute of Statistics report released on Thursday. Health and Education total over 11,000 vacancies, according to INS data. Compared to the same quarter of 2020, the number of vacancies increased by 10,000. The fewest vacancies are in the field of real estate transactions (400 vacancies) and the extractive industry (100 vacancies)

According to INS, in the fourth quarter 2021, the number of job vacancies was 45.6 thousand, decreasing by 1.6 thousand as against the previous quarter. The job vacancies rate1 was 0.92%, decreasing by 0.03 percentage points as against the previous quarter. By comparison with the same quarter 2020, the job vacancies rate increased by 0.19 percentage points and the number of job vacancies increased by 10.0 thousand.

The rate and the number of job vacancies by economic activities

In the fourth quarter 2021, the highest job vacancies rates were registered in public administration (1.97%), arts, entertainment and recreation (1.74%), information and communication (1.62%) respectively human health and social work activities (1.58%).

In manufacturing was concentrated less than one fourth of the total number of job vacancies (10.6 thousand job vacancies), having a rate

value of 0.97%. The budgetary sector2 summed up almost 28% of the total number of job vacancies. Thus, 5.8 thousand job vacancies were found in human health and social work activities, 5.5 thousand job vacancies in public administration, and 1.4 thousand job vacancies in education.

At the opposite side, the job vacancies rate registered the lowest values in construction (0.26%), real estate activities (0.27%) and mining

and quarrying (0.29%). The fewest job vacancies were found in real estate activities (0.04 thousand job vacancies), mining and quarrying (0.1 thousand job vacancies), respectively in those of other service activities (0.2 thousand job).

As against the previous quarter, for both the rate and the number of job vacancies, the most relevant decreases were found in education

(–0.41 percentage points, respectively –1.4 thousand job vacancies) and construction (–0.26 percentage points, respectively –1.1 thousand

job vacancies). The most significant increase was in information and communication (+0.58 percentage points, respectively +1.3 thousand job vacancies).

As against the same quarter of the previous year, most economic activities registered increases, for both the rate and the number of

job vacancies. Thus, the most relevant increases of the job vacancies rate were in information and communication (+0.64 percentage points), arts, entertainment and recreation (+0.58 percentagepoints), respectively in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+0.52 percentage points).

As for the number of job vacancies, the most important increases were registered in manufacturing (+3.1 thousand job vacancies), information and communication (+1.5 thousand job vacancies), respectively wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (+1.0 thousand job vacancies).

The rate and the number of job vacancies by major groups of occupations

In the fourth quarter 2021, the highest values were registered for the occupations related to professionals – major group 2, for both the rate

and the number of job vacancies (1.21%, respectively 13.7 thousand job vacancies). The lowest values for both indicators were registered in occupations related to skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers – major group 6 (0.48%, respectively 0.1 thousand job vacancies) and to managers – major group 1 (0.52%, respectively 1.8 thousand job vacancies).