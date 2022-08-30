INS: Romania had 19 million residents in January 2022

On 1st January 2022, the usually resident population amounted to 19,038,000 persons, a drop of 163.6 thousand persons compared to 1st January 2021, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The main cause of this decline is the negative natural increase (the number of deceased persons exceeded the number of live births by 156 thousand persons); this value is adjusted with the number of births and deaths that were declared late at the civil status offices.

According to INS, the resident urban population on January 1, 2022 was 10.281 million people, down 0.1% y-o-y. The female population on January 1, 2022 was 9.728 million people, down 0.9% y-o-y. The urban and the female population are in the majority (54.0% and 51.1%, respectively).

Demographic ageing became more pronounced, rising to 123.6 elderly persons per 100 young persons under 15; the gap between the elderly population aged 65 and over and the young population aged 0–14 reaching 709 thousand persons (3,708 thousand persons compared to

2,999 thousand persons), rising from 678 thousand people on January 1st, 2021. The age dependency ratio increased from 54.0 to 54.4 young and elderly per 100 adults.

The long–term temporary international net migration was negative (–16100 persons).

Population aging deepened since January 1, 2021, with an increase in the share of the elderly population aged 65 years and over. The aging index increased from 122.4 on January 1, 2021 to 123.6 elderly people per 100 young people on January 1, 2022.

The share of the population aged 0-14 in the total population stagnated at 15.8%, while the share of the population aged 65 years and over in the total population increased by 0.2 percentage points, from 19.3% in 2021 to 19.5% on January 1, 2022. Thus, the old-age dependency ratio increased from 54.0 on January 1, 2021 to 54.4 young and elderly people per 100 adults on January 1, 2022.

Romania continues to be a country of emigration, with emigration being the second main cause of the reduction in the country’s population size.

International migration in 2021 was negative, as the number of emigrants exceeded the number of immigrants by a little over 16,000 people.

In 2021, men emigrated more than women (50.2%). And among the immigrants, men were the majority (54.7%).