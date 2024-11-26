INSCOP: 13% of Bucharest Voters Chose Călin Georgescu

Remus Ioan Stefureac, political scientist and director of INSCOP Research, published, on Wednesday, new data from the voter profile of independent candidate Călin Georgescu, extracted from the survey conducted by INSCOP Research on the day of the presidential elections, exclusively on the resident population in Romania.

New data extracted from the INSCOP survey on the day of the presidential elections shows the following about the profile of voters for independent candidate Călin Georgescu: from the territory of Romania, 19.9% ​​of voters voted for Călin Georgescu.

He mentions that these are the data from the INSCOP survey, not from the final vote counted by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), which gave a result of 21%.

13% of voters in Bucharest voted for the independent candidate in large cities, which have a population of over 250,000 inhabitants, 16% of voters voted for Călin Georgescu in medium-sized cities, which have between 90 and 250,000 inhabitants, 19% of voters opted for this candidate 18% of voters in medium-sized cities, which have between 35-90,000 inhabitants, voted for Călin Georgescu in small towns, 23% of voters chose the independent candidate in rural areas, 22% of residents voted for Călin Georgescu.