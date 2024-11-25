Remus Ioan Stefureac, political scientist and director of INSCOP Research, has made public the voter profile of independent candidate Călin Georgescu, extracted from the poll conducted by INSCOP Research on the day of the presidential elections.

“We publish the voter profile of Mr. Călin Georgescu, extracted from the poll conducted by INSCOP Research on the day of the election, as this is information of public interest. We will do the same with the voter profile of Ms. Lasconi,” Remus Ioan Stefureac wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The latest data extracted from the poll conducted on the day of the election, according to the 19.9 percent obtained on the last report at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, shows that:

– 31% of young people aged 18-24 voted for Călin Georgescu, in contrast to only 8% of voters over 65 who opted for him;

– Young voters, up to 44 years old, were more mobilized to vote for Călin Georgescu than voters over 45 years old;

– Men and women do not differ in terms of voting intention;

– 20% of people with primary education and no education and 23% of people with secondary education voted for Călin Georgescu;

– 13% of people with higher education opted for this candidate.