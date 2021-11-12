INSCOP poll: 47.9% Romanians say they got vaccinated against Covid-19, 36.9% of unvaccinated would agree to take the jab

47.9% of the Romanians said they had got vaccinated against COVID-19, while 36.9% of the unvaccinated people agree to take the anti-Covid jab, says an INSCOP poll on the public perception over vaccination, conducted during October 17-25 and commissioned by the STRATEGIC Thinking Group think-tank.

Almost 80% of the unvaccinated respondents said they still haven’t got enough information and don’t know what the vaccine contains.

Among those who talk about COVID 19 and vaccination, the vaccinated people trust doctors the most, while the unvaccinated mostly trust the people who had the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Less than half of the total sample (47.9%) stated that they had been vaccinated against Covid, of which 9.2% with a single dose and 38.7% with a complete scheme. 51.9% of all respondents say they have not been vaccinated, and 0.2% do not know or do not answer.

36.9% of unvaccinated people state that they would agree to be vaccinated against Covid (13.7% – totally agree, 23.2% – somewhat agree), while 60.3% are against (12, 3% – somewhat against, 48% – totally against). I don’t know or I don’t answer 2.7%.

Sources of information

Asked where they usually get the most information on the anti-Covid vaccination, 50.2% of unvaccinated people and 53.7% of vaccinated people mentioned the TV stations. 24.4% of unvaccinated people and 14.2% of vaccinated people say that they are informed most often on social media networks, and 15.8% of unvaccinated people and 22.2% of vaccinated people say that they are informed most often from newspapers, magazines and online publications.

Trust

Asked “How much trust do you have in the following categories of population when talking about COVID19 and vaccination?”, 83% of vaccinated Romanians have a lot and a lot of trust in doctors, 77.5% in people who have been vaccinated, 71.7% in people who had COVID – 19, 54.1% in teachers, 32.4% in journalists, 31.8% in priests, 22.4% in businessmen and 7.5% in politicians.

Among the unvaccinated people, 52.5% trust a lot and a lot in people who had COVID, 49% in doctors, 35.9% in priests, 35.7% in people who were vaccinated, 33.8% in teachers / educators, 18.3% in journalists, 12.7% in businessmen and 3.2% in politicians.

About two-thirds (67.7%) of unvaccinated respondents admit that Covid-19 disease can lead to death. Thus, 42.2% of them state that they totally agree with the statement “Covid-19 disease can be fatal”, and 25.5% agree somewhat. 7.4% are somewhat against, and 21.8% are totally against. I do not know or do not answer 3.2% of the total subsample.

34% of unvaccinated people totally agree with the statement “New forms of coronavirus are much more dangerous and aggressive”, 24.6% somewhat agree, 9.9% somewhat against, and 23.4% totally against. The share of non-responses is 8% of the total subsample. More than half of the unvaccinated people (57.3%) do not deny the existence of the virus, while about 40% believe that everything is just propaganda. Thus, 25.1% totally agree with the statement “The virus does not exist, it is just propaganda”, 15% somewhat agree, 13% somewhat against, and 44.3% totally against. I do not know or do not answer 2.5% of the total subsample.

49.6% of unvaccinated people fully agree with the statement “I will be vaccinated when I have more information about the vaccine”, while 22.3% agree somewhat, 4% somewhat against and 23.7% total against. 0.5% is the percentage of non-responses.

31.4% of unvaccinated people fully agree with the statement “I will be vaccinated if the family doctor tells me it is safe for me”, while 18.2% somewhat agree, 9.2% somewhat against and 39.4% total against. 1.8% is the percentage of non-responses.