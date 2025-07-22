55.8% of Romanians believe that, considering everything about the communist period, it was a good thing for Romania, while 34.5% think that more bad things happened under communism, according to an INSCOP poll.

The percentage comes from the study titled “Population Perception Regarding Communism: Landmarks of Nostalgia.” The data was collected in July 2025 from a sample of 1,500 respondents, with a margin of error of +/-2.5%. Based on income levels, the most nostalgic respondents are those who say they cannot afford even basic necessities—70% of them believe more good than bad happened under communism. Residents of rural areas (60%) and small towns (61%) also tend to have a more favorable view of communism compared to those in Bucharest (32%).

Social media platforms also influence perceptions: TikTok users show a similar positive perception to the national average—56%.

63.5% of Romanians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. Favorable views of communism increase significantly among people over 60 (67%) and those with primary education (72%). In contrast, younger people aged 18 to 29 remain more skeptical: only 45% view communism as a positive era. Slightly over one-third of Romanians believe the communist period was bad.

According to the same survey, 34.5% of respondents believe the communist regime was more harmful than beneficial for Romania. The most critical group is young people aged 18–29, with almost half (48%) considering communism more bad than good. Only 23% of people over 60 share the same view.

59% of university-educated respondents believe the communist regime was rather harmful, a sentiment shared by 53% of Bucharest residents and 42% of those in large cities.

Romanians Believe Life Was Better Before 1989

48.4% of Romanians believe life was better during communism compared to today. 34.7% think it was worse, and 13.2% see no difference. The majority of those who believe life was better under communism are individuals whose incomes are insufficient for basic necessities—77% of them say life was better back then. Those with sufficient incomes express this belief at much lower rates: 32% and 20%, respectively.

Despite the nostalgia, 80.9% say there was less freedom under communism than today, while 75.1% believe there was more public safety during that time.

Romanians Say There Was Less Corruption Under Communism

Compared to the present day, 65.1% of Romanians believe there was less corruption under communism, and 58.7% think public institutions were more efficient.

When it comes to access to public services, nearly half of Romanians believe it was easier to access healthcare and education during the communist period. This view is most strongly held by those over 60—68% of whom agree.

The majority opinion—66.4%—is that the state took better care of people during communism, and over 80% believe people helped each other more before 1989.

Furthermore, 77.2% of respondents believe Romania was wealthier during communism than it is now, and 73.2% think it was more respected internationally. The belief that Romania was wealthier is held by a majority (over 58%) across all age groups. The same trend appears regarding the country’s image abroad: 65% of young people and 75% of those aged 30–60 believe Romania was more respected internationally during communism.