INSCOP Poll: Who Romanians Blame for Their Current Situation

Nearly half of Romanians believe the state bears much of the responsibility for their current situation, according to the second edition of the Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer, conducted between June 20–26, 2025. A total of 46% of respondents said they completely agree with the statement: “I feel that the state bears a large part of the blame for my current situation.” The survey was conducted June 20-26.

“The Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer data show that the dominant perception of meritocracy in Romania is deeply eroded. Over 74% of respondents believe that success in Romania is determined more by connections and relationships than by actual competence. These results highlight a deep crisis of trust in the country’s social and institutional mechanisms. The sense of systemic blockage is widespread, with nearly 73% of participants feeling that the current socio-political system is deliberately built to prevent social mobility—indicating a state of entrapment and lack of prospects,” said Remus Ștefureac, Director of INSCOP Research.

According to Ștefureac, “The state is perceived as the main culprit for individual failures. This externalization of responsibility is compounded by a strong sense of inequity, which fuels social alienation. Nearly 59% of respondents feel that others have been unfairly helped while they were ignored. The most dangerous effect of this erosion of trust in social fairness is the rise of populism and political radicalization—phenomena that have already severely impacted the democratic regime and are creating fertile ground for extreme polarization. The generalized perception that the state is to blame for personal failures shows an urgent need for visible administrative reforms that demonstrate efficiency and fairness, in order to rebuild trust between citizens and public institutions.”

Trust and Social Perceptions

46% totally agree with the statement: “I feel the state bears much of the blame for my current situation.”

24.6% somewhat agree

9.7% somewhat disagree

17.3% totally disagree

2.4% chose “Don’t know / No answer”

More likely to agree: AUR voters, people aged 45–60, and residents of small urban areas.

More likely to disagree: USR voters, people under 30, and those with higher education.

Meritocracy and Success

48.2% fully agree with the statement: “Those who succeed in Romania are not necessarily the most capable, but the best connected.”

25.8% somewhat agree

5.1% somewhat disagree

15.6% totally disagree

5.3% “Don’t know / No answer”

More likely to agree: PNL and USR voters, young people under 30, and public sector employees.

More likely to disagree: PSD and AUR voters, people over 60, and those with only primary education.

Systemic Entrapment

49.5% completely agree with: “I feel the system is designed to keep you stuck.”

23.3% somewhat agree

8.2% somewhat disagree

16.4% totally disagree

2.6% “Don’t know / No answer”

More likely to agree: AUR voters, people with secondary education, residents of small urban areas, and public employees.

More likely to disagree: PSD and USR voters, people under 30, those with only primary education, and residents of Bucharest or large cities.

Perceived Injustice

38.6% fully agree with: “I feel others have been unfairly helped while I was ignored.”

20.2% somewhat agree

11.3% somewhat disagree

25.4% totally disagree

4.4% “Don’t know / No answer”

More likely to agree: AUR voters, people aged 30–44, and rural residents.

More likely to disagree: USR voters, those with higher education, and residents of Bucharest or large urban areas.

Corruption and Unfair Advantage

54.5% completely agree with: “I believe some people’s success is due to a corrupt or unfair system.”

21.7% somewhat agree

5.5% somewhat disagree

15.2% totally disagree

3.1% “Don’t know / No answer”

More likely to agree: People aged 30–44, Bucharest residents, and private-sector employees.

More likely to disagree: PSD voters, people aged 45–59, and rural residents.