INSP: No age group has a vaccination rate higher than 40%. Only a third of the vulnerable vaccinated

Vaccine coverage does not exceed 40% in any age group in Romania, while within the category with the highest risk, only one in 3 Romanians has been vaccinated, according to a report by the National Institute of Public Health.

The statistics come as both the WHO and Romanian officials are talking about a new upcoming wave of the pandemic.

At present, the national situation of COVID-19 infections is stable, with a downward trend in the last 60 days, both in terms of the number of confirmed cases and the number of deaths, positivity rate and number of patients hospitalized in intensive care. The average number of new cases has stabilized at around 40 cases per day, according to the INSP.

However, internationally the situation is worse, due to the emergence of new variants of the virus.

“The situation seems very serious in several third countries outside Europe, but it is starting to get worse in European countries both amid the spread of the Delta variant and also because of lifting of some restricting measures,” says INSP.

Under these circumstances, the forecast says that there will be, on average, up to 20 and 200 new cases per day in Romania by the end of July 2021.

INSP points out that, in this situation, vaccination must continue to be at the heart of COVID-19’s management strategy, in order to reduce the number of illnesses, deaths and hospitalizations.

“Through vaccination, fewer people will develop COVID-19 disease, and those who do are much less likely to be hospitalized or die. However, not everyone for whom the vaccine is intended will get to take the jab and there are some population categories, such as children, for whom the vaccine is not yet authorized. Even when they are vaccinated, there is still a chance that people will get infected and transmit the virus. No vaccine is 100% effective and, like all viruses, SARS CoV2 can develop mutations,” says INSP.

By July 9, 2021, more than 9,100,000 doses of vaccine had been administered nationwide. More than 4,640,000 people are vaccinated with the full schedule, and 170,000 have received only the first dose of vaccine.

The INSP report also warns that vaccine coverage does not exceed 40% in any age group. Regarding the age groups at risk of developing more severe forms of the disease, those over 60, on average only one in 3 eligible people chose to get vaccinated.

Foreign and national officials alike, included the Romanian Health minister Ioana Mihăilă warned that the Delta version, more contagious, would become dominant in Europe – and in Romania as well – by August-end.