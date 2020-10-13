INSP revises infection rate for Bucharest – 2.69 instead of 3.1 per 1,000 inhabitants

The National Public Health Institute (INSP) has announced on Tuesday that the incidence rate of the coronavirus cases in the past 14 days is not 3.11 per 1,000 inhabitants as it had initially announced, but 2.69 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The initial figure was reported to the resident population in Bucharest on January 1, 2020, meaning 1.83 million people.

Instead, the Government has said that the INSP should use another figure, namely the population after residence, which is 2.1 million people.

If the incidence of coronavirus cases in the past 14 days exceed 3.11 per 1,000 inhabitants, then the red scenario might be enforced.

In this case, schools in Bucharest might close down and classes might take place exclusively online for a period of time.

Bucharest Prefect Gheorghe Cojanu said it had been a mistake from INSP and that they had revised it.

“If the incidence rate will exceed 3 per thousand inhabitants measures will be taken, but not if it’s 3.05, but 3.4 for instance”.

The prefect explained that the real figure of the Capital’s population is 2.4 million, not 4 million.

INSP had announced today that 35.4% of the total cases of COVID-19 nationwide were reported in Bucharest, Iasi, Bacau, Timis and Cluj during the week October 5-October 11.

The incidence rate in Bucharest and 31 other counties is over 100 per 100,000 inhabitants, while 1 in 29 of the total cases was reported on the medical staff.

In Bucharest, 3,561 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 7 days and 398 deaths. Overall, 22,950 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in the Capital since the debut of the pandemic.