Intelligence service posts unusual message on Valentine’s Day

The Special Telecommunications Service has posted a funny message on Valentine’s Day, inviting anyone to take pictures with the STS tower.

“My love, two years ago I proposed to you in Paris and we captured our love in a picture near Eiffel Tower, a year ago we ran hand in hand across Italy and we took pictures of our emotions near the Tower of Pisa, and this year I have a surprise for you…who says you cannot have a tower to light your smile, right here in Bucharest?”, reads the STS Facebook post.

The service is inviting anyone to take a picture near the STS telecommunications tower, and the most beautiful picture will be awarded. However, the prize remains top confidential, for now.

“We’ll award the most beautiful picture and the happy winner will be announced on February 24 when we’ll be celebrating love in the Romanian style (editor note: Dragobete)! Happy Valentine’s Day!”, STS further says.