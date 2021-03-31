Interior minister: Many instigators among protesters. Fines worth RON 670,000 applied on Tuesday

Almost 1,300 fines have been applied after the protests on Tuesday, worth RON 670,000, Interior minister Lucian Bode announced, adding that there are many instigators among protesters, who are challenging the state.

“The right for freedom of speech is guaranteed by Constitution. Unfortunately, this right was misunderstood by a minority, which chose to express itself violently. We saw what happened with this minority, it has permanently instigated, provoked the police forces, the state in one word (…) There are many instigators among protesters, unfortunately, who are instigating and provoking the state. However, there were no assaults, situation was under control”, minister Bode said.