Interior Ministry draft project: What we are allowed to do and what we cannot after May 15? How the fines will be imposed? Where are we compelled to wear facemasks?

Interior Ministry has prepared a draft project explaining what the citizens are allowed to do and what is forbidden after May 15, when the state of emergency ends and Romania will be on alert.

The bill has been introduced in the government sitting today, with PM Ludvic Orban announcing he will ask for emergency procedure in Parliament in order for the draft to be adopted.

The ban to leave the locality remains in force, with some exceptions. So, Romanians will be able to travel outside their city of residence for medical assistance, sports activities, in order to attend family events, to buy cars or to take the car to the repair shops.

People can also travel outside their locality for professional reasons, for volunteering and humanitarian purposes, for agricultural work, to take care or manage another property from other locality, for medical reasons (to undergo medical treatment, for instance), to take care of some relatives, old or sick people)

Going out inside the localities will be allowed with observing prevention measures and with avoiding groups larger then 3 (people who are not members of the same family).

Parks will be re-opened for visitors, except for the playgrounds. Shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed.

The ban to hold meetings, concerts, processions or any other type of open air activities, as well as cultural, scientific, artistic, religious, sports, gaming and spa treatment indoors remains in force.

Flights to and from countries in the red areas remain suspended, the same as the road passenger transport.

Activities allowed in certain conditions

Religious services , without the attendance of believers. Funerals, weddings or christening are allowed if the attendance is limited (maximum 16 people) and of social distancing is observed.

, without the attendance of believers. Funerals, weddings or christening are allowed if the attendance is limited (maximum 16 people) and of social distancing is observed. Personal care activities in beauty and hair salons, if prevention and protection measures are in force;

if prevention and protection measures are in force; Athletes’ training in centres isolated from the outside during training, with athletes’ health being checked by the doctors on a daily basis (sportsmen will be also tested for COVID-19 when entering and leaving the training camp).



isolated from the outside during training, with athletes’ health being checked by the doctors on a daily basis (sportsmen will be also tested for COVID-19 when entering and leaving the training camp). Cultural activities in specialised spaces, like museums, exhibitions, with people wearing masks and the venues providing sanitizers and disinfecting the area at least twice a day.

Open air sports activities (cycling, trekking, running, swimming, climbing, hunting and fishing, etc) attended by 3 people at the most.

Emergency procedure in Parliament

PM Ludovic Orban has slammed the Constitutional Court for its ruling last week declaring fines collected during the state of emergency unconstitutional.

“CCR has stripped authorities of their necessary tools to efficiently fight and protect citizens of the infection risk“, said Orban on Monday.

“The state of emergency is ending on May 15. We must have the guarantee that we’ll have all tools at hand to continue activity that we have carried out in the past 3 months”, said the PM.



Ludovic Orban argued that the CCR’s ruling is confining the government’s moves a lot. “In order to have complete legitimacy and to maintain some absolutely necessary restrictions in place we decided to draft this bill”, he said.

The Prime Minister asked Interior Minister Marcel Vela to be ready to come up with any amendment that will be needed as CCR is discussing on May 15 the appeal made by the Ombudsman to the state of emergency.

How will fines be imposed?

During the state of alert to be enforced as of May 15, the fines will be imposed through the ordinance 2/2001 in order to prevent any potential referrals to the Constitutional Court as it happened before.

Where we are compelled to wear facemasks?



Citizens will be compelled to wear protective facemask in enclosed spaces, shopping centres, in the public transportation means and at work.

So, people will have to use the facemasks when going shopping, inside stores and supermarkets, when taking the subway, tram or bus, at also at the office.

At the same time, employers who are to resume activity in shopping centres such as electronics and home appliances stores, stores in the malls, pharmacies, markets, groceries, dental offices, optician’s shops, at the dry cleaning and beauty&hair salons have the obligation to provide their employees with protection facemasks so that they could change one mask every four hours.