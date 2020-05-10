Interior Ministry draft project: What we are allowed to do and what we cannot after May 15?

Interior Ministry has prepared a draft project explaining what the citizens are allowed to do and what is forbidden after May 15, when the state of emergency ends and Romania will be on alert.

The ban to leave the locality remains in force, with some exceptions. So, Romanians will be able to travel outside their city of residence for medical assistance, sports activities, in order to attend family events, to buy cars or to take the car to the repair shops.

People can also travel outside their locality for professional reasons, for volunteering and humanitarian purposes, for agricultural work, to take care or manage another property from other locality, for medical reasons (to undergo medical treatment, for instance), to take care of some relatives, old or sick people)

Going out inside the localities will be allowed with observing prevention measures and with avoiding groups larger then 3 (people who are not members of the same family).

Parks will be re-opened for visitors, except for the playgrounds. Shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed.

The ban to hold meetings, concerts, processions or any other type of open air activities, as well as cultural, scientific, artistic, religious, sports, gaming and spa treatment indoors remains in force.

Flights to and from countries in the red areas remain suspended, the same as the road passenger transport.

Activities allowed in certain conditions

Religious services , without the attendance of believers. Funerals, weddings or christening are allowed if the attendance is limited (maximum 16 people) and of social distancing is observed.

Personal care activities in beauty and hair salons, if prevention and protection measures are in force;

Athletes' training in centres isolated from the outside during training, with athletes' health being checked by the doctors on a daily basis (sportsmen will be also tested for COVID-19 when entering and leaving the training camp).



isolated from the outside during training, with athletes’ health being checked by the doctors on a daily basis (sportsmen will be also tested for COVID-19 when entering and leaving the training camp). Cultural activities in specialised spaces, like museums, exhibitions, with people wearing masks and the venues providing sanitizers and disinfecting the area at least twice a day.

Open air sports activities (cycling, trekking, running, swimming, climbing, hunting and fishing, etc) attended by 3 people at the most.