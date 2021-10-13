International Collaboration Grants up to 75,000 pounds available for organisations in Romania

The British Council has just launched International Collaboration Grants, a new grant programme open to organizations in Romania and over 40 other countries to support collaboration with UK partners on international art projects. Grants of up to £ 75,000 are open to digital, physical or hybrid projects in all art forms. The deadline for submitting applications is November 4, 2021.

By a total £3.5m fund, the programme of grants now available to support UK and overseas organisations to collaborate internationally is designed to support artists to make and develop creative artwork with their international peers and encourage new international partnerships and innovative ways of collaborating. Small grants of £5-20k and large grants of £20-75k are available now to UK and international organisations. Applications must demonstrate genuine international collaboration and an explicit benefit to individual artists and international partners, and projects should address significant contemporary themes, from climate change to global challenges.

Romania is among the eligible Countries / territories, next to Algeria, Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Korea, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nigeria, Norway, Occupied Palestinian Territory, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi, Spain, South Africa, Sudan, Taiwan,Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

