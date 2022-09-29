International stand-up comedian Leeor Brooks touring 3 Romanian cities

International stand-up comedian, Leeor Brooks (aka “The Chutzpah” Lior Ben-David) is a British-Israeli professional wrestler turned comedian that has been touring all across the world in both wrestling and stand-up comedy. After numerous sold out shows across Europe and Asia, he’s coming to Romania for the very first time for a special 3-day tour with his original, risk-taking non-PC solo show “A Well Travelled Schmuck”.

In today’s cancel culture, Leeor’s solo show is a breath of fresh air. Described as a rare and extremely honest non-PC comedian, Leeor opens up about growing up in Israel in a very mixed and complexed household, his battles with politics and faith, travelling the world and his many failed relationships.

Don’t miss a chance to catch Leeor on stage, as your mind will be blown away by his hilarious, well-travelled & insightful comedy show!