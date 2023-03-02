International Women’s Day: Romania is the sixth best European country for women to work in 2023

International Women’s Day is next week (8th March), and when it comes to gender equality in the workplace, Sweden is the top European country for women to work in 2023, also being the only European country to score 100 points for economic opportunity.

Neighbouring countries Finland (227.6) and Norway (213.8) are the second and third best European countries for women to work.

Slovenia, Romania and Lithuania are among the 15 European countries with the best opportunities for women in 2023, while Turkey is the European country with the least work opportunities in 2023 (31 out of possible 300).

Interested in the European countries that provide women with the best opportunities, Reboot Online evaluated a variety of factors such as economic and leadership role opportunities, creating a points-based index out of 300 points to determine which European countries offer the best prospects for female professionals.

The best European countries for women to work in 2023

Rank Country Economic Opportunity (100 points) Women in Leadership (100 points) Full paid weeks of maternity leave (100 points) Total of points (Out of 300) 1 Sweden 100 93.1 48.3 241.4 2 Finland 86.2 86.2 55.2 227.6 3 Norway 79.3 79.3 55.2 213.8 4 Lithuania 82.8 55.2 69 207 5 Slovenia 89.7 34.5 79 203.5 6 Romania 44.8 51.7 100 196.5 =7 Bulgaria 62.1 41.4 89.7 193.2 =7 Estonia 75.9 20.7 96.6 193.2 9 Iceland 93.1 65.5 31 189.6 10 France 62.1 96.6 27.6 186.3 11 Latvia 93.1 6.9 75.9 175.9 =12 United Kingdom 58.6 100 6.9 165.5 =12 Germany 27.6 72.4 65.5 165.5 14 Spain 41.4 89.7 24.1 155.2 15 Denmark 48.3 58.6 41.4 148.3

Sweden is the best European country offering the best work opportunities for women in 2023, with a combined total of 241.4 points out of a possible 300. It is unsurprising that Swedish women thrive in the workplace, as the data shows there are plenty of opportunities for women in leadership positions (93.1/100). This is 13.8 less points than neighbouring country Norway in third place.

Following in second place is Finland with a combined score of 227.6 out of 300, 13.8 fewer points than Sweden. Finland has scored 86.2/100 points for women in leadership positions and economic opportunity. This is 65.5 more points for women in leadership than Estonia in seventh with 20.7 out of 100 for this category.

In third place is Norway with a combined total of 213.8 points out of a possible 300, 6.8 more points than Lithuania in fourth. The data shows that the country offers 39.9 full paid weeks of maternity leave, giving them a score of 55.2/100, equal to the maternity leave in Finland.

In last place is Turkey, scoring 31 points out of a possible 300. Despite its poor performance, the country has surprisingly earned more points for women in leadership (27.6/100) than countries known to champion gender equality, such as Austria (13.8/100 points).