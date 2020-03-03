Investigation started following massive pollution in Bucharest

Police are conducting nine searches in a file targeting the activity of two companies and of several physical persons who would have collected, transported, dumped and buried waste in unauthorized locations, thus prompting significant prejudice to the environment.

The Police’s action comes after the national network and independent networks of monitoring the air quality in Bucharest have registered record pollution in the Capital on the night of Sunday and on Monday morning.

“The department investigating economic criminality within the Bucharest Police, endorsed by environment inspectors and prosecutors, are searching nine locations in Bucharest, Ilfov and Giurgiu counties in a criminal file regarding environment-related crimes”, says the Bucharest Police in a press release.

Environment minister said that the record pollution is due to the uncontrolled combustion in Bucharest and Ilfov county.

“We have serious suspicions related to some industrial activities in Ilfov or Bucharest, particularly at night, when increased polluting substances are emitted in the air,” said the minister, who ordered checks on 46 companies in Ilfov and 69 in Bucharest.