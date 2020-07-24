Italy announces 14 days of quarantine for people coming from Romania, Bulgaria

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza has announced on Twitter Friday that citizens coming to Italy from Romania and Bulgaria will have to be quarantined for 14 days. The move comes after the number of Covid-19 infections has been on a steep rise in Romania.

The Italian minister has signed a decree on Friday regarding citizens who are coming from Romania and Bulgaria.

“This measure is already in force for the citizens from non-EU and non-Schengen countries. The virus has not been defeated and it continues to circulate. That’s why we have to still be cautious“, Roberto Speranza said quoted by La Repubblica.

Several Romanians infected with Covid fled from quarantine in Berlin

12 Romanians employed at a company in Berlin have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with three of them having fled the quarantine area. The Romanian Foreign Ministry warn they risk prison.

The ministry informs that those 12 infected Romanians live in an accommodation unit outside Berlin, next to other seven Romanian workers.

They are the latest cases of Romanians with Covid who work in Germany. Hundreds of Romanians from Germany have been infected with the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, with the most known case being the one from the meat processing plants/slaughterhouses.