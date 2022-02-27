Italy sends another 4 fighter jets to Romania, Belgium sends 300 soldiers

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Italy is sending four more fighter jets to Romania to strengthen NATO’s southeast flank, Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini announced on Saturday.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also announced that his country will deploy 300 troops to Romania as part of the same effort. 300 soldiers.

So far, Italy has already stationed four Eurofighter aircraft at the Mihail Kogălniceanu military base near Constanţa, and from Saturday onwards, four more will join, DPA reports.

Since December 2021, the Italian Air Force has been tasked with air surveillance in the region as part of NATO’s “Air Policing South” program.

In the last few days, the German armed forces have also sent six fighter jets to Romania.

The Belgian Prime Minister announced the new decisions on Twitter. “Belgium is taking responsibility for NATO’s rapid reaction force, which was activated on Friday. In the current phase, 300 Belgian soldiers will be deployed in Romania“, he said.

For his part, Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder explained that the deployment will take place “next week” and that the military will be part of a joint battalion with France whose mission will be to “protect and discourage” Russia, according to EFE.

Belgium will also support Ukrainian forces with 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel, De Croo added, noting that the Brussels executive is considering other requests for help from the Kiev government.