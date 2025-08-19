Job Security in 2025: Romanians Fear Instability
At a time when economic instability and shifts in the labor market are increasingly felt, OLX Jobs conducted a survey to understand how Romanians perceive the idea of professional security. The results reveal a landscape where worry, lack of savings, and uncertainty about the future are more prevalent than a sense of stability.
Confidence in the current job is fragile
When asked if they consider their current job secure in the long term, only 33% of respondents answered “yes.” Meanwhile, 29% said they are “not sure, because the labor market is unpredictable,” while nearly 20% stated that they feel a certain degree of stability but cannot guarantee it will last.
Savings – insufficient in case of emergency
To the question, “Do you have savings that would allow you to survive without a job?”, only 16% said they could last more than 6 months. In contrast, nearly 24% said they have resources for only 1–3 months, and 33% have no stable financial cushion at all.
This lack of a safety net leaves a large part of the population exposed to major risks in the event of an unexpected layoff or an economic crisis.
Most don’t believe they would easily find a new job
Although online platforms, including OLX Jobs, make employment more accessible, candidates’ general perception is pessimistic: only 16% of respondents said they would “very easily find a new job” because their skills are in high demand.
By contrast, nearly 33% believe it would be difficult to get re-employed due to limited opportunities in their industry, while 25% estimate they could find a new job—but only after several months of searching.
“The results of this survey highlight a worrying reality: Romanians live with a constant sense of professional insecurity, amplified by the lack of a financial safety net. At OLX Jobs, we understand these concerns and have taken on the mission of facilitating meaningful connections between candidates and employers, offering access to a wide range of career opportunities, regardless of experience or field,” said Andreea Oancea, Senior Marketing Manager, OLX Romania.
International mobility – an option, but not a preferred solution
In a tense economic and social context, the question of emigration remains relevant. The OLX survey shows that 55% of Romanians would prefer to stay in the country and look for a new local job. However, 22% say they would consider going abroad if they couldn’t find something suitable in Romania, while 22.5% would be willing to leave immediately.
