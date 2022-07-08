John Paulson’s Romanian wife sues him, asks USD 1 bln in the divorce trial

John Paulson’s Romanian wife, one of the most well-known investors on Wall Street, is suing him in the divorce proceedings and asking him for one billion dollars. Moreover, she accuses her husband of trying to hide his fortune, according to Reuters.

In the complaint filed by the Romanian in a court in New York, Jenica/Jenny Paulson claims that the businessman secretly financed three media trusts to ensure that the wealth collected during the 22 years of marriage will not be divided equally.

“Mrs. Paulson was a loyal wife,” the lawyers’ complaint reads. “Mr Paulson has rewarded his wife’s devotion by implementing a nine-year plan to ensure that Mrs Paulson no longer has access to property acquired during the marriage,” the document reads.

According to the complaint, the trusts established by Paulson were created in 2001, 2006 and 2009 and include assets such as John Paulson’s apartment on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and the vacation home in Aspen, Colorado.

John Paulson’s spokesman has not commented on the information so far. In the same case, the list of defendants included a subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), which would be the administrator for two of the three trusts. The bank spokesman also declined to comment.

John Paulson has a fortune of over four billion dollars, according to Forbes. Last year, he filed for divorce from his wife, a Romanian-born woman. The two have two daughters together, aged 19 and 17.