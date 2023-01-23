Join the first European Heritage Youth Residency in Naples, Italy

Europa Nostra, the largest European network of heritage organisations, and La Paranza Cooperative, winner of an European Heritage Award / Europa Nostra Award, will organise the first edition of the European Heritage Youth Residencies on 13-18 March 2023 in Rione Sanità, Naples, Italy. Around 15 young heritage stakeholders will be selected to come together to discuss the role of the heritage community in the urban regeneration process.

The Residency in Naples aims to investigate innovative models of governance and management that are based on collaboration, cooperation and the active involvement of communities, and which encourage the implementation of strategies for promoting innovative forms of social cohesion and spatial regeneration in urban contexts.

The programme is designed for 18-35-year-old cultural heritage students, professionals, stakeholders and protagonists of territorial regeneration experiences in Europe and beyond, with an affinity for the theme of the initiative and the Faro Convention.

The peer-learning methodology of the programme is designed to stimulate interaction, collaborative learning and solution-building. The participants will discuss their successful local policies and projects, top tips, pitfalls and failures, as well as share their own local experiences, in a private and friendly expert environment. Selected participants will get useful information and ideas for improving or initiating local projects or transferring some of the presented practices.

The Programme will include meetings with local stakeholders, site visits and solution-building workshops.

To learn more about the Residency and the rules to apply, please read the Call for Applications.

Applications (CV and motivation letter) can be submitted by 12 February 2023 via email (awards-intern@europanostra.org).

The European Heritage Youth Residencies programme is organised in the framework of Europa Nostra’s Network Project European Cultural Heritage Agora “Empowering Europe’s Civil Society Movement for Heritage”, co-funded by the Creative Europe of the European Union.