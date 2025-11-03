British journalist and film producer Charley Ottley has obtained Romanian citizenship, and he will take the oath of allegiance on November 6. Ottley said in September that he had submitted his citizenship application five years ago, without it being resolved.

The National Authority for Citizenship (ANC) announces that on November 6, at its headquarters, a solemn ceremony will take place for several foreigners who have obtained Romanian citizenship to take the oath of allegiance to Romania.

“The solemnity of the session (…) is reinforced by the diversity of the countries of origin of the new Romanian citizens, who are originally from countries such as the United States of America, Great Britain, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Jordan, Lebanon, Serbia and India, a fact that confirms Romania’s global vocation and the strength of its human and diplomatic ties”, ANC reported on Monday.

According to the cited source, during the solemn ceremony, people who have contributed particularly to the promotion of Romanian culture, civilization and spirituality will also take the oath, such as Charley Ottley, who made a remarkable contribution to the promotion of tourism, culture and natural heritage of the country worldwide.

“Through his exceptional documentaries – ‘Wild Carpathia’ and ‘Flavours of Romania’ – he managed to masterfully capture the spirit, authenticity and picturesque beauty of Romania”, stated the interim president of ANC, Claudia Ţapardel.

On September 12, Charlie Ottley met with Minister Radu Miruță at the Ministry of Economy, where they discussed new projects to promote Romania abroad.

“I also learned something that surprised me: after becoming an honorary citizen of Brașov five years ago, Charlie also applied for Romanian citizenship. His application is still navigating the bureaucratic maze. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? I thank him for his visit and for the positive energy he always brings when talking about Romania,” Radu Miruță wrote in a Facebook post.

The British journalist was awarded the Royal House of Romania’s Cross for Wild Carpathia, recognized for the best campaign promoting Romania abroad at the Romania Insider Awards, and received the “Most Important Initiative in Media and Journalism” award at the Romania TopHotel Awards. Charlie Ottley has produced numerous materials promoting Transylvania and Brașov, which have been broadcast on national television and on BBC World.

In 2021, the British television producer launched the documentary Wild Danube in Tulcea, filmed in the Danube Delta.

Charlie Ottley was born in a small village in Hampshire, UK, and has been living for three years in Șirnea, Brașov County, where he bought a traditional house.