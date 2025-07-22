Zenith Media, part of Publicis Groupe Romania, has launched a locally conducted study dedicated to children aged 4 to 14. Titled “Kids Habits Study,” the research offers a detailed snapshot of children’s media consumption habits, along with insights into their personal values, daily routines, and emotional dynamics.

Education and School: Between Free Time and Core Values. Are We Still Raising Gender-Specific Profiles?

At a declarative level, sports are both the favorite part of school and the top free-time activity for 1 in 3 children. On the opposite end, only 1 in 5 say they prefer to be online on social media—ranking second to last in their free-time preferences, just ahead of afterschool clubs. In general, children split their time between homework, play, and friends.

They alternate between digital activities and family interactions. Television, mobile phones, and video games are ever-present, but time spent with parents or siblings also plays an important role in their routine. Naturally, weekends bring more relaxation, movies, and video games.

Boys are more likely to describe themselves as sociable and confident, while girls tend to gravitate toward fashion, creativity, or adventure. Girls are also more likely to mention witnessing arguments between their parents—29% of the total. This points to higher emotional intelligence, increased sensitivity to emotional cues, and a greater awareness of relationship dynamics.

Favorite school subjects include math, natural sciences, Romanian language and literature, foreign languages, and the arts. This is a strong signal to teachers, parents, and all societal actors involved in children’s education: kids seek balance between logic and creativity. They are fragile and need emotional support and involvement—some face bullying, others live in hardship, and many are considered independent enough to stay home alone.

Holidays are mostly spent at the seaside, in the mountains, or visiting relatives in other cities. However, older children (11–14 years) dream of new experiences—European cities, exotic destinations, or beach vacations.

Even though 30% are left unsupervised at home, very few have the freedom to make their own purchasing decisions—whether it’s clothes, food, or toys (including video games). Most buying decisions are made by parents or jointly, such as when choosing a smartphone.

Digitized, Unique, Between Screens and Human Connection?

“Children long for emotional safety and social acceptance. Friendship, family, respect, freedom, and kindness are among their most important values. It’s important for them to express themselves freely and openly, especially when it comes to their emotions. It’s quite clear: we’re talking about a generation with a strong identity, focused on authenticity and connected—primarily digitally—to the world,” said Cosmin Ciubotaru, Consumer Insights Strategist at Zenith Media.

How they consume media shows a blend of connection, connectivity, and personal identity expression on digital platforms. While parental monitoring is present, children enjoy the independence and connection they find online. This also helps them feel closer to their friends. However, there’s a struggle with authenticity, as only a few reveal their real lives on social media. More than half of children are daily users of platforms like TikTok and Instagram, following influencers in areas such as gaming, humor, pop culture, and educational topics.

Ultimately, children access the internet almost daily in their free time—mostly via mobile phones and computers. On average, they spend 2–3 hours online on weekdays, with that number increasing on weekends. In addition to smartphones, computers, tablets, and gaming consoles are each used for more than an hour a day. They also stay connected to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and MAX—even during the week. Naturally, younger children have more restricted access to the digital world due to limited access to devices like smartphones.

Video games serve both as a means of socializing—many kids even talk to their friends while gaming online—and as a way to enjoy solitude and protect their personal space.

Given their overall media consumption, television still plays a significant role—especially on weekends.