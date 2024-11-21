Kyiv: Russia Fires ICBM in First-Ever Strike on Ukraine
Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday, November 21, during an attack on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force announced. It is the first time that Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during this war, in the context in which the Biden administration has given the green light to the use of long-range missiles inside Russia, Reuters reports, citing the Ukrainian publication Pravda, that the missile used is an RS-26 Rubezh type.
This type of missile can carry conventional weapons, but can also have nuclear warheads. For now, Ukrainian authorities have not given details about the payload. There is no data on an increase in radioactivity in the attacked area, according to real-time data from radiation sensors in the area, which shows that the missile did not have a nuclear payload.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lisak said two people were injured in the rocket attack on Dnipro. The attack damaged a rehabilitation center for people with disabilities and an industrial enterprise, Lisak added.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had “nothing to say” when asked about the Ukrainian military’s announcement that Russia had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile over Ukraine for the first time, The Guardian reports. In his daily press conference, Peskov declined to comment on the Ukrainian military’s announcement.
The Ukrainian Air Force said the missile was launched from the Russian region of Astrakhan, southeast of Vologograd, which borders the Caspian Sea.
Earlier, Ukrainian authorities said a Russian attack targeted businesses and critical infrastructure in the central city of Dnipro on Thursday morning. The Ukrainian military said six Kh-101 cruise missiles had been shot down. Intercontinental ballistic missiles have a range of thousands of kilometers and can be used to launch nuclear warheads, although they can also carry conventional warheads.
The attack comes after Ukraine used American and British missiles to strike targets inside Russia this week, something Moscow has warned for months that it would consider a major escalation.
Accuracy of 150 meters and it hit “a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities “. The conclusions of this statement is left to your own judgment.