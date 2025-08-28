The bilingual yearbook Sustainability Index Magazine, 3rd edition, highlights top performers in sustainability according to the Romania CST Index ranking, as well as the latest trends and innovations in corporate sustainability reporting and strategy from both local and international thought leaders.

The Azores Sustainability & CSR Services agency launches the third edition of Sustainability Index Magazine, a premium bilingual (Romanian–English) publication designed to present the current status of corporate sustainability in Romania and the European Union.

The publication provides an in-depth overview of the results of the Romania CST Index, the country’s most relevant corporate sustainability barometer. Organizations that have consistently ranked in the index demonstrate that the real value lies not only in one-time recognition but in cultivating a strong and consistent commitment to sustainability.

The 2025 edition features exclusive interviews with opinion leaders from Romania and abroad – from Marco Hößl (CEO, Kaufland Romania & Republic of Moldova) and Gemma Webb (CEO, RetuRO), to international experts such as Andreas Rasche (Copenhagen Business School) and Antonio Vizcaya Abdo (UNAM, Mexico).

With over 80 pages, Sustainability Index Magazine, 3rd edition, is available in both print and digital formats, through distribution partner SPIN Media and the official website: https://sustainabilityindex.ro/sustainability-index-magazine-2025-web/.

The publication targets professionals in the field, local and multinational companies, investors, universities, PR agencies, and public authorities, serving as both a working tool and a source of inspiration for those who want to understand and apply sustainability at a strategic level.

What does Sustainability Index Magazine contain?

The 2025 edition explores the perspectives of companies and consultants regarding the first steps in CSRD reporting in Romania: the challenges encountered, the importance of integrating sustainability into business strategy, and how double materiality assessments provide new perspectives on risks, opportunities, and the company’s future, along with practical advice. While in the past, sustainability reporting was seen as merely a bureaucratic exercise, today, a shift in mindset is taking place.

More and more companies realize that simply ticking off KPIs or engaging in “green marketing” campaigns is not enough to meet the pressures of EU regulations and society’s growing expectations. In the 2025 edition, Andreas Rasche, professor at Copenhagen Business School, addresses the uncomfortable phenomenon of “bullshit in sustainability” – those hollow commitments that risk stalling real progress. His message is clear: only organizations that go beyond compliance and adopt an authentic strategy will remain relevant.

The magazine also includes profiles of companies designated as Leaders in Sustainability, alongside rankings and insights from the CST Index.

The publication functions as a platform for dialogue between change-makers – companies, consultants, international organizations, and local leaders. Among the impactful interviews featured:

Andreas Rasche, Professor, Copenhagen Business School

Professor, Copenhagen Business School Marco Hößl, CEO, Kaufland Romania & Republic of Moldova

CEO, Kaufland Romania & Republic of Moldova Nicoleta Deliu Pașol, Head of Communication & CSR, BCR

Head of Communication & CSR, BCR Gemma Webb, CEO, RetuRO

CEO, RetuRO Roxana Chirițoiu, Representative, European Parliament

Representative, European Parliament Antonio Vizcaya Abdo, Professor, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

Professor, National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Mihaela Voinea, Sustainable Development Director, Board Member, Leroy Merlin Romania

Sustainable Development Director, Board Member, Leroy Merlin Romania Andreea Ghiocel, Reporting Division Manager, The CSR Agency

Reporting Division Manager, The CSR Agency Laura Negrișoiu, Sustainability Director, Forvis Mazars Romania

Sustainability Director, Forvis Mazars Romania Dorin Grec Goia, Head of Sustainability & ESG Practice, Fine Business Consulting

Head of Sustainability & ESG Practice, Fine Business Consulting Anna Csonka, Senior Sustainability Expert, denxpert EHS&S software

“Sustainability Index Magazine 2025 is not just a collection of data, but a map of how sustainability is taking root in Romania’s economy. It is a tool for comparison, learning, and decision-making, and, above all, a call for the courage to go beyond reporting and compliance,” said Alina Florentina Moldoveanu (Liciu), Managing Partner at The Azores and Editor-in-Chief.

What is the Romania CST Index?

Launched in 2016, the Romania CST Index (Corporate Sustainability & Transparency Index), formerly known as the Romania CSR Index, is the country’s first and only national ranking dedicated to corporate sustainability and ESG performance and transparency. Built on a rigorous methodology, the index relies on public data and evaluates companies according to international standards, analyzing aspects such as climate change, sustainable products, labor practices, community investments, risk management, and supply chain responsibility.

Main objectives of the Romania CST Index

A sustainability index is a vital tool for evaluating a company’s performance compared to peers in its industry and across the country. The Romania CST Index aims to increase transparency regarding sustainability indicators and to recognize the companies showing the greatest progress in Romania in adopting international standards for corporate sustainability management and reporting.

The Index promotes corporate sustainability as a responsible and efficient business management practice, while also providing companies with useful market-based insights for strengthening their strategies.

The most recent edition of the Romania CST Index analyzed over 750 companies in Romania, using a complex methodology aligned with international standards (GRI, CSRD, SDGs, UN Global Compact). The evaluation was based on 85 indicators and 229 data points, structured across 11 categories – from corporate governance and diversity to climate change, community investment, and supply chains.

The analysis uses scorecards built from publicly available data (reports, corporate websites, media sources) as well as information provided by companies. Some indicators are optional, allowing for meaningful comparisons between organizations in the same sector, adapted to each industry’s specific context.

A key takeaway from the analysis is the pressing need for robust data collection and monitoring infrastructure. Common performance areas include transparency, business ethics, risk management, respect for human rights, and regulatory compliance. Companies consistently recognized in the Romania CST Index demonstrate the importance of maintaining a steady presence, showing that inclusion is not a one-time achievement but the result of cultivating a solid and consistent commitment to sustainability.