164 prisoners have COVID-19 at Jilava and Poarta Alba penitentiaries, Liviu Dragnea among them

164 inmates have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Romania and they are treated in the hospital penitentiaries of Jilava Bucharest and Poarta Alba Constanta. Among them there is also the former PSD leader Liviu Dragnea who has been confirmed with coronavirus and has been transferred from Rahova prison to Jilava Hospital Penitentiary.

At the same time, 139 penitentiary policemen are also confirmed with the novel coronavirus.

As for Liviu Dragnea, it seems he has got infected from his prison cell mate.

Dragnea’s lawyer, Flavia Teodosiu told mass media that the condition of the former PSD chairman is good.

Liviu Dragnea has been imprisoned since May 27, 2019, when he was sentenced by the Supreme Court’s final ruling to 3 years and 6 months in prison for instigation to abuse of office in the Teleorman Child Protection’s fictitious hiring.