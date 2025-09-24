A new threat email about a violent attack was sent to schools, kindergartens, and hospitals in Bucharest as well as across the country. Another anonymous email reached hundreds of state institution addresses. The Romanian General Police Inspectorate representative Georgian Drăgan stated on Wednesday to Digi24 that “the message was sent from the same email address as the previous messages” and added that “the police are continuing their investigations.” According to Digi24 sources, a 17-year-old boy is being questioned regarding the threatening emails.

Romanian police also announced that in the last two days he has sent threatening messages to over 80 schools in Bucharest and 24 counties. The first messages were sent on Monday.

Following the second wave of anonymous threat emails sent to schools in multiple counties, Education Minister Daniel David told Digi24 live that the educational process must continue normally, emphasizing that the messages constitute “very serious threats,” but the public response should be one of “responsible concern, not panic.” David also noted that the Ministry of Education is in constant contact with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and school inspectorates, and police and gendarmerie presence has been increased around the targeted institutions.

Investigation sources told Digi24 that a 17-year-old boy from the capital is being questioned at the Romanian Police headquarters in connection with the threat messages sent to schools and other institutions. The minor allegedly planned everything in detail. The email author attached four highly disturbing photos in the new messages, depicting a school shooting in the United States.

IGPR representative Georgian Drăgan stated on Wednesday to Digi24 that the new threat email was sent from the same address as previous messages. The email contained statements such as: “I will enter the school and go to the preparatory class,” “Prepare yourself mentally for what will happen in the coming days,” and “The armed attack I have planned for this week will take place.” The author also threatened to shoot children and teachers.

“The Romanian Police were notified by multiple schools, both in the capital and in several counties, regarding the receipt of threat messages, which, as a new element, included attached photos. Following checks conducted in coordination with the Romanian Intelligence Service, indications showed that the message is false,” said the IGPR representative. Drăgan added that “analyses by the Romanian Police, specialists from the Romanian Intelligence Service, and other relevant institutions have clearly shown that the message is fake.”

The author claimed that by the end of the week they would carry out “an armed attack,” “a school massacre.” On Monday, similar threats were sent to institutions. Both the Police and the SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service) stated that they conducted checks and at that time found no evidence that the threat was real. The message included statements such as: “I will enter the school with two Beretta pistols” and “I will cause a real massacre.”

Dozens of emails with these threats were sent, including to schools in Mureș County and medical units in Prahova, Brașov, and Cluj counties.

As a precautionary measure, institutions have increased security during this period.

Who is the 17yo teen? He is also accused by FBI of similar deeds

The 17-year-old suspected of sending messages to hundreds of schools and hospitals in Romania threatening to commit “a real massacre” was also accused by the FBI for similar acts. In 2023, he sent hundreds of bomb threats to public institutions in the United States, and the American authorities issued an arrest warrant for him, but in May 2025 the High Court of Cassation and Justice definitively rejected their request for the young man’s extradition.

Under house arrest since January of this year, after US authorities initiated extradition proceedings, the young man received permission from judges to attend school. The preventive measure was revoked by the judges, with the rejection of the extradition request.

The young man is a student at the Bulgarian Theoretical High School “Hristo Botev” in Bucharest, and the serious accusations against him are at odds with the image he has at the school where he studies, according to the school’s principal.

Specifically, the young man is the same one who was accused by the FBI of acts of terrorism and child pornography, and the Romanian judiciary refused the request of the American authorities to extradite him.

He was accused by the FBI of sending hundreds of bomb threats to public institutions in the United States in 2023, as well as belonging to online criminal groups “that target, manipulate and extort victims to cause them to commit acts of violence, sexual exploitation and self-mutilation”. On December 16, 2024, a district judge in the state of New York issued an arrest warrant for the 17-year-old student and asked the Romanian authorities to extradite him. The case then reached the court. The Romanian teenager is accused of contacting several girls in the United States online between 2023 and 2024, initiating romantic relationships with them. According to American authorities, the minors were encouraged by the Romanian student to produce and share sexually explicit content. Sometimes, when a victim refused to provide explicit material or commit violent acts as requested, the teenager would send bomb threats to U.S. institutions, blaming the girl who disobeyed him. Law enforcement would go to the residence of the minor victim referred to or otherwise associated with the bomb threat, when in fact the threats had been sent by the Romanian student.