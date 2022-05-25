19 children and two adults, killed in a school in Texas. The attacker had bought weapons for his birthday

America is in shock again after a new massacre at a school in Texas. 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old man, who was shot dead by police. The boy had bought weapons for his birthday. Before leaving home, he killed his grandmother. Then he entered a primary school, where children between the ages of 6 and 10 study, and opened fire at random.

“It’s time to turn the pain into action,” President Joe Biden said in a White House speech calling on American common sense to restrict access to weapons.

The reasons for this attack, one of the most serious in recent years, are still unknown. It happened in a small town of about 16,000 people, about 120 kilometers from the border with Mexico.

Pete Arredondo, Uvalde Police Chief: “There was a mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. This school has children in the second, third and fourth grades.”

An 18-year-old teenager entered a Texas elementary school armed with two rifles and opened fire on the children. He went from class to class.

A Border Police officer working nearby heard the shots. The man entered the school without waiting for reinforcements and shot the attacker, who was behind a barricade. The agent was also injured.

The attacker was identified as Salvador Ramos, a member of the community. He had bought his weapons for his birthday. It was the first thing he did when he turned 18. Ramos suggested on social media that there could be an attack on the school. Children should be careful, he wrote.

The massacre is the worst attack on a school in the United States, from Sandy Hook, almost a decade ago, when a gunman killed 20 children and six adults. He also arrived just 10 days after a deadly racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Joe Biden’s statement

“Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened see their friends die as if they’re on a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.

There’s a lot we don’t know yet, but there’s a lot we do know.

There are parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same.

To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There’s a hollowness in your chest, and you feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out. It’s suffocating. And it’s never quite the same.

And it’s a feeling shared by the siblings, and the grandparents, and their family members, and the community that’s left behind.

Scripture says — Jill and I have talked about this in different contexts, in other contexts: “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” So many crushed spirits.

So, tonight, I ask the nation to pray for them, to give the parents and siblings the strength in the darkness they feel right now.

As a nation, we have to ask: When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?

It’s been 340- — 3,448 days — 10 years since I stood up at a high school in Connecticut — a grade school in Connecticut, where another gunman massacred 26 people, including 20 first graders, at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Since then, there have been over 900 incidents of gunfires reported on school grounds,” says the US President’ remarks.