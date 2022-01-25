2,971 applications concerning Romania at ECHR in 2021

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

In 2021, 2,971 applications concerning Romania were allocated to a judicial formation of the European Court of Human Rights (versus 2,994 in 2020), reads the ECHR annual report and statistics for 2021.

The number of allocated applications per 10,000 people was 1,55.

The total number of judgments delivered in 2021 concerning Romania was 95 (76 with at least one violation, 9 with no violation, 7 were friendly settlements/striking out decisions, and 3 other judgments).

Articles violated:

Art. 2 (right to life): 1

Art. 2 (lack of effective investigation): 3

Art. 3 (inhuman/degrading treatment): 41

Art. 3 (lack of effective investigation): 5

Art. 5 (right to liberty and security): 2

Art. 6 (right to a fair trial): 9

Art. 6 (length of proceedings): 1

Art. 6 (non-enforcement): 1

Art. 8 (respect for private and family life): 6

Art. 10 (freedom of expression): 2

Art. 13 (right to an effective remedy): 1

Art. 14 (prohibition of discrimination): 2

P. 1-1 (protection of property): 8

P. 1-3 (right to free elections): 1

Other articles of the Convention: 3

By 31.12.2021, there were 5,690 pending cases concerning Romania, which makes it 4th state with the most pending cases (after Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine).

The Council of Europe member states with the most allocated cases in 2021 were: Turkey (9,548), Russia (9,432), Ukraine (3,721), Romania (2,971).

The Council of Europe member states with the most cases pending before a judicial formation at the end of 2021 were: Russia (17,013), Turkey (15,251), Ukraine (11,372), Romania (5,690), Italy (3,646).

Since Romania joined the European Convention of Human Rights system, the Court has delivered 1,673 judgments concerning the country (1,469 with at least one violation, 86 with no violation, 45 friendly settlements/striking out decisions and 73 other judgments).