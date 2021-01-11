54% of Romanians would report online banking fraud to police

As people become more reliant on technology for various aspects of their daily life, there is more chance they could fall prey to cyber-crime if they do not take the adequate precautions.

Interested in cyber-security, Prolifics Testing analysed the latest data from the European Commission, who surveyed 27,607 Europeans to find out which European country is most likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online identify theft and online banking fraud.

Online Identity Theft: Police Contact if Victim

Prolifics Testing found that Swedes (92%) are most likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online identify theft.

In second position, 86% of Dutch citizens would notify the police if they were a target of online identity theft.

Among the other European countries where 80% or more citizens would alert the police if a victim of online identity theft includes Finland (83%), Denmark (81%) and Spain (80%), respectively ranking third, fourth and fifth.

Romania is in joint 20th place, as 55% of Romanians would get in touch with the police if they fall prey to online identity theft.

On the other end, citizens of Malta and Slovakia are the least likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online identity theft, with only 54% of citizens in each country willing to do so in the scenario they do experience online identity theft.

On average, from all the countries considered, 70% of Europeans would contact the police if victim to online identity theft.

Online Banking Fraud: Police Contact if Victim

Just like online identity theft, Swedish citizens (82%) are the most likely in Europe to contact the police if they fall victim to online banking fraud.

In joint second place, 79% of Greek and Spanish citizens would alert the police if they were a target of online banking fraud.

Among the other European countries where more than 70% of citizens would notify the police if a victim of online banking fraud includes Cyprus (78%), Lithuania (76%), Finland (75%) and Germany (74%), respectively in third, fourth, fifth and sixth spot.

Romania is in 15th place, as 54% of Romanians would get in touch with the police if they fall prey to online banking fraud.

On the other end, Slovakians are the least likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online banking fraud, where only 48% of citizens would do so.

On average, from all the countries considered, 65% of Europeans would report online banking fraud to police if a victim.

From Romania, 1,089 individuals were surveyed for the research.