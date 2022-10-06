A lawyer and two businessmen, indicted for influence peddling in connection with the Drumul Taberei subway

Two businessmen – Dragoș Dobrescu and Pier Luca Canino, the former director of Astaldi Romania – and the lawyer Doru Boștină were sent to court by the DNA, on Thursday, in an influence peddling case concerning the granting of permits for the Drumul Taberei metro line 5, Hotnews.ro reports. According to the prosecutors, one of the businessmen would have asked the other one million euros, to intervene with the then mayor of District 6 to obtain permits for the metro bus.

According to some judicial sources, Pier Luca Canino, the former director of Astaldi Romania, would have asked Dragoș Dobrescu to intervene with the then mayor of Sector 6, Rareș Mănescu, to facilitate the obtaining of approvals for the works on the 5 metro line.

Dobrescu would have asked 1 million euros, and the two would have agreed that the money would be sent through Doru Boșină’s company, in order to hide the nature of the money, as a legal assistance contract, as well as a maintenance contract, had been concluded.

Rise Project reported that Dragos Dobrescu would be “one of the most notorious real estate sharks of Bucharest, a multimillionaire whom figures from the political environment or from worldly circles described as being among the close associates of the former PNL president Crin Antonescu, in the period in which the latter was at the peak of his political career”. Dobrescu is part of the so-called Monaco group, made up of influential millionaires.

Pier Luca Canino was CEO of Astaldi Romania, but resigned in January.