A Romanian from UK helped the Russian hackers from Killnet

A Romanian citizen who allegedly supported the activity of the Killnet hacker group and was allegedly involved in the cyber attacks of the last days in Romania has been identified in Great Britain.

“A person was identified, a Romanian citizen, resident in Great Britain, who supported the activity of the criminal group by offering support for the translation from Russian into Romanian of the materials promoted by the criminal group and by identifying some sites that could have been attacked. through the same mode of operation”, said, on Tuesday, the Minister of Interior Lucian Bode.

The Minister said that on Monday, as part of an international cooperation, the British authorities conducted a home search on the Romanian suspected of being involved in the latest cyber attacks in Romania.

“Romanian police officers – the fight against cybercrime – went to London to provide support in the investigation carried out by the British authorities. Now the Romanian citizen is in the custody of the British authorities,” the minister added.

The pro-Russian hacker group Killnet claimed on Friday on the Telegram account the attacks against several government sites in Romania, including the Government and the Ministry of Defense.

On Saturday, the Killnet group published on its own Telegram channel the information that it was behind several attacks and, at the same time, posted a list of websites in Romania (institutions, media, political parties, business, culture, etc. ) which, they say, will be the target of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks these days. The main objective of the attackers is the inactivation of websites and web services, the destruction of reputation and the panic of users in Romania.

Who is the Romanian suspected of helping Killnet?

The suspect is a 23-year-old man who is established in the Great Britain with his family. Ioan Feher is born on January 20, 1990 in Satu Mare county. According to sources quoted by Digi24, the man was unemployed and was living isolated from the other members of his family, in a separate place.

He will be medically and psychologically assessed to determine if he had discernment when he committed the deeds.