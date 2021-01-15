Afghan migrants found almost frozen in Romanians’ trucks in France and Germany

Two trucks driven by Romanian citizens carrying Afghan migrants have been detected in France and Germany this week.

On January 12 six Afghan refugees starving and frozen, with 4 of them minors, have been discovered in a truck coming from Romania, in a parking in Jura, France, prosecutor Lionel Pascal told France Info.

The young Afghans, aged form 17 to 20, would have been embarked in the truck’s trailer against their will, most probably by people who are part of a criminal group.

Case prosecutor Lionel Pascal said that the two truck drivers are Romanians, but that they have been exonerated for the time being, for they have been the ones who announced the authorities after they had heard suspect noises in the trailer.

Four of the Afghans were in serious condition and were taken to the hospital. The migrants told French investigators that they had been embarked in the trailer while being in Romania, but the two Romanian drivers said the migrants would have been most probably got in the truck in Bulgaria.

Freezing cold temperatures have been reported in the Haut-Jura aread in Franche-Comté on Monday, up to minus 26C.

Other 8 Afghans found in another Romanian truck in Germany

Also on January 12, other 8 Afghan migrants have been found in Grüneberg, Germany in a truck registered in Bulgaria but driven by a 51-year-old Romanian driver, according to the German Police.



The Afghans, with ages ranging from 15 to 23yo, were discovered in the refrigerated trailer truck. The minors were taken in a special shelter, while the adults were handed over to the immigration bureau in Eisenhüttenstadt.

The Afghans said they had been boarded in the truck’s trail in Romania. The Romanian driver was heard and was set free for the moment, with no further details available yet.

In the autumn of 2019, 39 Vietnamese citizens, included women and children, were found dead in the trailer of a truck in UK, with two Romanians found guilty for this tragedy. One of the Romanians was the carrier who coordinated the migrant trafficking to the UK, and was convicted for manslaughter. The second Romanians used to attend previous migrant transports and was convicted for human trafficking.