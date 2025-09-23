ANAF Uncovers 266 Million Lei Ride-Sharing Tax Evasion Scheme in Romania
Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare announced that the National Agency for Fiscal Administration ANAF inspectors have uncovered a complex tax evasion scheme in the ride-sharing sector, which caused a loss of over 266 million lei to the state budget. The Finance Minister added that fines totaling 4.8 million lei were issued and 90 criminal cases were opened.
“ANAF Anti-Fraud operation in ride-sharing. ANAF Anti-Fraud inspectors recently announced the discovery of a complex tax evasion scheme in the alternative transport (ride-sharing) sector, which caused a loss of over 266 million lei to the state budget. How did this scheme work? An intermediary company withheld a 5–10% commission from drivers, which it paid under the table. This allowed them to avoid paying health and social security contributions for drivers as well as taxes,” Alexandru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
For these practices, ANAF imposed fines of 4.8 million lei, opened 90 criminal cases, and sanctioned drivers who did not issue fiscal receipts, the PNL minister added.
“To prevent similar situations in the future, we introduced the D397 informational declaration, which requires ride-sharing platforms to submit data directly to the tax authorities. This tool provides real-time monitoring and allows for rapid intervention to prevent recurrence of such cases,” Nazare added.
The Finance Minister emphasized that “it is absolutely essential for the fiscal administration to prevent fraud, not just detect and penalize it.” “That is why ANAF’s mandate remains firm: to do its job better and better,” he concluded.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002