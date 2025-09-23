Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare announced that the National Agency for Fiscal Administration ANAF inspectors have uncovered a complex tax evasion scheme in the ride-sharing sector, which caused a loss of over 266 million lei to the state budget. The Finance Minister added that fines totaling 4.8 million lei were issued and 90 criminal cases were opened.

“ANAF Anti-Fraud operation in ride-sharing. ANAF Anti-Fraud inspectors recently announced the discovery of a complex tax evasion scheme in the alternative transport (ride-sharing) sector, which caused a loss of over 266 million lei to the state budget. How did this scheme work? An intermediary company withheld a 5–10% commission from drivers, which it paid under the table. This allowed them to avoid paying health and social security contributions for drivers as well as taxes,” Alexandru Nazare wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

For these practices, ANAF imposed fines of 4.8 million lei, opened 90 criminal cases, and sanctioned drivers who did not issue fiscal receipts, the PNL minister added.

“To prevent similar situations in the future, we introduced the D397 informational declaration, which requires ride-sharing platforms to submit data directly to the tax authorities. This tool provides real-time monitoring and allows for rapid intervention to prevent recurrence of such cases,” Nazare added.

The Finance Minister emphasized that “it is absolutely essential for the fiscal administration to prevent fraud, not just detect and penalize it.” “That is why ANAF’s mandate remains firm: to do its job better and better,” he concluded.