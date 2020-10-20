Anti-corruption prosecutors ask for waiver of immunity of MP Nicolae Banicioiu in a bribe taking file

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has asked for the waiver of immunity of deputy Nicolae Bănicioiu, former Health minister in the Ponta Government, in order to be investigated in a file where he is charged with influence peddling and bribe taking.

Anti-corruption prosecutors accused Bănicioiu of asking almost one million euro during 2012-2014 in order to use his influence to appoint as hospital managers two businessmen whom he might have controlled and in order to allot certain sums of money to the hospitals with which those businessmen had contracts.

According to the DNA’s request, during December 21, 2012 and March 5, 2014, the person investigated, in his capacity of minister, would have accepted the promise of two businessmen and he would have directly received from one of them, the total sum of RON 1,292,122, leaving the impression that he would have influence on the Health minister at that time and on the public servants within the Health Ministry and that he will convince them to appoint as managers some people at the helm of the public hospitals under the ministry’s authority. Those hospitals had contracts with the companies controlled by the two businessmen.

At the same time, Banicioiu would have promised to allot some sums of money to the public hospitals with which the two entrepreneurs were having ongoing contracts.

Later on, the Banicioiu would have received from the same two businessmen, through an accomplice, also suspect in this case, the total sum of RON 2,612,389 during the time he was minister of Health, from March 5, 2014 till November 17, 2015.