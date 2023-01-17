Anti-corruption raids: 14 Romanian border policemen and 12 Moldovan customs officers, suspected of taking bribes

Romanian anti-corruption prosecutors together with judiciary authorities from the Republic of Moldova conducted over 30 raids in five border checkpoints on Tuesday, in an extensive corruption file.

The prosecutors brought 14 border police officers and 12 customs officers to hearings, following searches in more than 30 locations, five of which were border crossing points, judicial sources told mass media.

According to a press release from the National Anti-corruption Directorate, during Tuesday, as a result of obtaining legal authorizations from the competent court, searches are carried out in 31 locations within the counties of Iasi, Vaslui, Botoşani, Galati, Neamţ and Bihor, five of which are border crossing points, the rest representing the residences of natural persons. Judicial sources stated that the workers from the border points Borş, Stânca-Costeşti, Albiţa, Oancea, Sculeni would be targeted in this case for acts of bribery. “Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate – Iasi Territorial Service, in coordination with judicial authorities from the Republic of Moldova, benefiting from the support of Eurojust (the European Union Agency for Judicial Cooperation in Criminal Matters), are conducting investigations in a criminal case concerning suspicions regarding the commission of crimes of corruption in connection with the transit of some border points, committed between July 2021 and September 2022”, reads a press release.