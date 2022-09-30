Anti-corruption searches at Mihail Kogălniceanu military base

Anti-corruption prosecutors, in collaboration with the judicial authorities of the United States of America, carried out dozens of searches on Friday in a corruption case, also targeting the Mihail Kogălniceanu military base, according to judicial sources.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate announced in a press release, that the prosecutors are investigating a criminal file regarding suspicions of corruption and similar to those of corruption.

There were 27 searches in the file that the DNA prosecutors are handling, including at the offices of the military base, where documents regarding some purchases were taken. Civilian employees of the military base and several businessmen are targeted in the investigation.

Last year, DIICOT prosecutors also raided the Kogălniceanu base, in a case of diesel theft. DIICOT investigators established that, starting in 2017, in Romania, several people constituted an organized criminal group, which for four years would have stolen liquid fuels belonging to the US government, especially diesel, from the military base at Mihail Kogălniceanu, as well as from the areas dedicated to military tactical exercises located in Constanța.

DIICOT stated that, at various intervals, they stole quantities of diesel fuel from the generators serving certain areas within the military unit at the US military base from Mihail Kogălniceanu. The damage is approximately $2,000,000.