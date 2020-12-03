Anti-corruption searches in Covid support hospitals in 3 counties

The anti-corruption prosecutors have conducted 22 searches in Brasov, Harghita and Iasi counties on Thursday in a file related to corruption deeds committed starting December 2019.

Judiciary sources revealed that raids have also taken place in several Covid support hospitals to probe into the public procurement contracts for the devices and medicines necessary to fight the pandemic.

The DNA prosecutors have also raided the Infectious Diseases Hospital and the Neuro-psychiatry Hospital from Brasov, the Hospital from Odorheiu Secuiesc from Harghita, and the Special Operations Department within the Brasov Police, with the chief of the county office and an officer being targeted.