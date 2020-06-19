APB put out on ex-intelligence colonel sentenced to almost 4 years in prison

The Romanian Police has put out an APB on the former intelligence colonel Daniel Dragomir, sentenced to three years and ten months in prison for corruption, on Thursday, judicial sources told Hotnews.ro.

Policemen have searched Dragomir at several addresses on Thursday to incarcerate him, but they couldn’t find him.

Digi24 reports that the former SRI officer fled Romania one day before the court’s ruling, as there was no travel restriction against him. The source revealed that Dragomir had taken advantage of Hungary’s decision to give up quarantine obligation for the Romanians when they crossed the border with Hungary.

Dragomir would have left the country by car, through Arad county. Border authorities said he was accompanied by a woman. It’s not clear it’s about his wife, also sentenced to prison in the same file, or another woman.

Daniel Dragomir has been sentenced to three years and ten months in jail for influence peddling, money laundering, bribery and bribe taking and forgery.

He has become famous after having been placed under preventive arrest in September 2016 for his involvement in the “Black Cube” file on the harassment of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the former anti-corruption chief prosecutor.

In this file, Dragomir had been under judicial control until October 2018, when magistrates have lifted the restriction.