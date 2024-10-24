The daughter of Ioan Crisan, the millionaire from Arad, who died in a bomb attack three years ago, was detained, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, for the murder. She would have ordered the killing of the father, prosecutors say, in order to keep the fortune. Along with her, the main suspects who would have premeditated the attack arrived behind bars for 24 hours.

The investigators show that the suspects mounted the homemade bomb under the businessman’s car, after which they detonated it while he was behind the wheel, in the parking lot of a supermarket. The third suspect was released because he allegedly cooperated with the investigators.

According to the investigators, the two men detained together with the businessman’s daughter, Laura Crişan, procured, on May 27, 2021, a mechanism that could be used as a detonator in an improvised explosive device, controllable via mobile phone, in which they incorporated later the explosive charge – procured, possessed, transported and used without right – and placed it in the victim’s car, and on May 29, 2021, at 06:59, “acting with premeditation and for material interest, they detonated it by at a distance while the victim was driving the car in the parking lot of the Profi store in the Vlaicu district of the municipality of Arad”.

“The defendants were instigated to commit the act by the mentioned defendant. The victim died as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire, and the car was completely destroyed. Through the manner, place and means of commission, the deed was likely to endanger other people and property”, state the prosecutors. The Romanian Police and the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice carried out seven home searches on Wednesday morning.

Arad businessman Ioan Crişan died on May 29, 2021, after the car he was in exploded, shortly after leaving the place. The investigators established that a bomb was placed in the car, and a criminal case of premeditated murder was opened.