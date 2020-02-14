Archbishop of Tomis, Teodosie acquitted in the corruption file, final ruling

Archbishop of Tomis, Teodosie, has been acquitted in a final ruling on Friday in the file where he faced corruption charges.

The ruling was pronounced by the Supreme Court.

Teodosie Petrescu was sent for trial by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Constanţa for misleading the judicial bodies, false testimony and abuse of office in continued form in March 2018.

Archbishop Teodosie is accused that, along with others, used fake documents to the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (A.P.I.A.) in order to receive European funds for agricultural crops in Nazarcea wine-growing region in Dobruja.