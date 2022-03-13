Are New Jersey & Pennsylvania No-Fault States?

Introduction

You have landed on this article!

There is a high chance that you are searching for personal injury claim options, or you just have met with an auto accident and are willing to know what needs to be done and what the consequences are.

When you are in the United States of America, auto accidents are a state decision. Thus, different states have different laws and regulations for auto accidents. Here, in this article, we will talk about a specific law of “no-fault.”

We are starting this discussion with the basic idea about what “no-fault” actually is.

What Is No-Fault State?

All auto drivers always have insurance in order to cover their own damage and insurance instead of insuring to pay out to the other driver.

In simple terms, a “no-fault” is when it does not matter who is at fault for an auto accident, the injured driver files a claim for their injury and vehicle damages to their own insurance company.

In most no-fault states, the auto owner is required to have personal injury protection coverage under their auto insurance policy.

In “no-fault” states, the rules and regulations regarding auto accidents lawsuits are really strict. All these rules are named as threshold conditions and also relate to the severity of any injury sustained in a particular auto accident.

On the other hand, the tort or fault states assign responsibility for any accident. Here, the party, whoever is at -fault, also holds the responsibility of paying for the damages and injuries caused by the accident.

No-fault Insurance Versus At-fault Auto Insurance

When we are talking about “no-fault” states, we must also mention that they need different auto insurance coverage. Here is a brief discussion on the primary difference in coverage requirements for no-fault states.

At-fault states usually have a tort liability system. The driver’s insurance company, who caused the accident, is responsible for the damages.

On the basis of who is responsible in no-fault car accident states, the property damages vary.

No-fault insurance always pays for medical bills, and that is to using PIP coverage or personal injury protection.

Are New Jersey & Pennsylvania No-Fault States?

YES!

Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania are “no-fault” states. It means, in case you have a car accident, your own car accident company is going to pay for both your injuries and the damages to your vehicle.

In case anyone else gets hurt due to the accident, and she or she is also covered under the insurance, the insurance company will also pay for the medical bills of the individual.

In a “no-fault” state, it does not matter who is at fault for the particular road accident; your personal insurance provider will cover your expenses. Here, the driver also loses some of their rights in order to sue the at-fault driver for additional damages.

If you are willing to cover your injuries along with some other out-of-pocket costs, which are related to an auto accident, you have to buy a New Jersey auto insurance policy along with PIP coverage or personal injury protection.

PIP is essential for reimbursing you, particularly for expenses up to the limits of your specific policy. These include the following.

Coverage for lost wages or any other additional expenses incurred to care for your home or family just as a result of your injuries.

Coverage for medical treatment along with equipment from hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers.

In case the at-fault party also has an insurance policy, which includes bodily injury liability coverage, their particular policy would pay for the expenses for yours first as well up to the limits of the policy.

After that, your PIP coverage will rise up and will cover the remaining medical expenses. At the same time, you also need to remember that PIP coverage will not cover addiction monetary damages, such as sufferings and pain, beyond your medical expenses.

Final Words

We have offered all the necessary information about “no-fault” states. In order to get your claim, you must report the accident at the very beginning and then file your claim to the insurance company. You need to submit the accident report along with your medical records and bills.

Once the insurance provider is done verifying everything, they will provide you with the amount you deserve. If you are having any issues at any point in time, you should think of talking to an experienced auto accident lawyer.