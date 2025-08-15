Biggest Drug Bust of the Year: €3.5M Cocaine Found in RV

More than 66 kilograms of cocaine, worth approximately €3.5 million, were found in a camper van located in Sibiu County, with two people taken into custody, the Romanian Police announced on Friday.

Officers from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime – Anti-Drug Service, together with DIICOT prosecutors, documented the criminal activities of individuals who were transporting high-risk drugs (cocaine) in camper vans to countries in Western Europe, using the Balkan route that passes through Romania. Investigators located a camper van in Sibiu County, in which two Serbian citizens – a 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman – were traveling. Following a search, 264 packages were discovered, containing a total of 66.5 kg of cocaine.

The cocaine, with a black-market value of €3.5 million, was hidden under the bed base inside the camper. Authorities also found and seized €3,500 in cash, $200, and four mobile communication devices, according to the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR). The camper is believed to have crossed the Bulgaria–Romania border through the Giurgiu checkpoint.

On August 13, the two individuals were detained, and on August 14, the Bucharest Tribunal ordered their preventive arrest. The operation was supported by officers from S.C.C.O. Giurgiu and the A1 Râmnicu Vâlcea – Deva Highway Police Unit, part of the Romanian Police.