Border Police Clarifies Russia Today Journalist’s Expulsion
Russia Today (RT) accused that one of its journalists, Chay Bowes, was detained at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport on Thursday and later expelled from Romania.
The Border Police announced on Friday that journalist Chay Bowes of the Russian state-controlled publication Russia Today was not allowed to enter Romania following a check carried out on May 1 at Otopeni Airport, which revealed that he was banned from entering the country.
The man then remained in the airport’s transit area and purchased a ticket to Turkey, authorities said. According to the Border Police, the journalist, an Irish citizen, had landed in Romania on Thursday evening from Dublin.
