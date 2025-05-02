Border Police Clarifies Russia Today Journalist’s Expulsion

Russia Today (RT) accused that one of its journalists, Chay Bowes, was detained at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport on Thursday and later expelled from Romania.

The Border Police announced on Friday that journalist Chay Bowes of the Russian state-controlled publication Russia Today was not allowed to enter Romania following a check carried out on May 1 at Otopeni Airport, which revealed that he was banned from entering the country.

The man then remained in the airport’s transit area and purchased a ticket to Turkey, authorities said. According to the Border Police, the journalist, an Irish citizen, had landed in Romania on Thursday evening from Dublin.

“On May 1, at around 7:00 p.m., border police officers at Henri Coandă International Airport in Bucharest checked, during the border control carried out on the way into the country, an Irish citizen traveling from Dublin. The checks revealed that the man was prohibited from entering the national territory, which is why the border police officers did not allow him to enter Romania,” the Border Police said in a statement.

According to the cited source, the man “was informed about the situation and was also given a form regarding the measure ordered and the reason for it, as well as the legal way to contest it.” “The person remained in the transit area and purchased a ticket for a flight to Turkey, taking off a few hours later,” the Border Police said.

“The reason underlying the establishment of a restrictive measure for entry into the country for a foreign citizen is communicated, under the conditions stipulated by art. 8 paragraph 4 of GEO no. 194/2002 on the regime of foreigners in Romania and in compliance with the legislation on the protection of personal data, only to the person concerned (they exceed the normative framework on information of public interest). According to the attributions established by the national legislation on the organization and functioning of the institution, the Romanian Border Police implements the measures prohibiting entry into the territory of Romania, implemented both with regard to third-country nationals and with regard to citizens of EU member states, based on its own findings or at the request of the competent institutions within the meaning of GEO no. 102/2005, with subsequent amendments and completions or GEO no. 194/2002, republished”, specifies the Border Police.

Russia Today (RT) announced on Thursday that one of its journalists, Chay Bowes, was detained at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport on Thursday and later expelled from Romania.

“Our correspondent, Chay Bowes, has been expelled from Romania and put on a plane to Istanbul, outside the European Union,” Margarita Simonian, editor-in-chief of Russia Today, said in a post on the social network X.

Simonian claimed that Bowes came to Romania with the intention of reporting on this year’s elections and accused Romanian authorities of “transforming the country into a testing ground for authoritarianism.”