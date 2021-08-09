Businessman Dragoș Săvulescu detained in Greece

Romanian businessman Dragoș Săvulescu was detained in Greece on Sunday night to Monday. Last year, the Italian judiciary rejected the extradition request of the former shareholder of the Dinamo team, and commuted the sentence of 5 years of imprisonment to execution with suspended imprisonment. But the international search warrant remained valid, so the Greek authorities implemented it last night.

The former shareholder of Dinamo, Dragoș Săvulescu, was detained by the Greek authorities while he was on the island of Mykonos, although he should not have left Italy. He had an arrest warrant for a five-year prison sentence with execution in the beach restitution case. He is due to appear in court in Mykonos on Monday to confirm the European arrest warrant issued by the Bucharest authorities on his behalf and to start extradition proceedings. Romania insists on the extradition of Savulescu. In the same case, the former mayor of Constanța Radu Mazăre had been sentenced to 9 years in prison, and Cristian Borcea and the former president of the Constanţa County Council Nicuşor Constantinescu to 5 years in prison, the number of convicts in the case of restitution of beaches being over 30 people.

Businessman Dragoş Săvulescu, a former shareholder in FC Dinamo, was prosecuted in February 2019, after he was not found by the police so that they could implement the sentence. In January 2020, he surrendered to the Italian authorities, who re-tried his case. The Italian authorities decided to abolish part of the sentence and the remaining jail time was to be suspended and to be atoned for in Italy, while also rejecting Romania’s request to extradite the businessman. However, the warrant issued by the police on his name remained valid and as he was found in Greece, it was re-implemented. Thus, a new extradition procedure for Dragoș Săvulescu is under way.

How has he been caught?

Established in Italy to escape the prison sentence in Romania, Savulescu used to hang out with his girlfriend, the Albanian-born supermodel Angela Martini, in the Italian fashionable world.

Săvulescu, Martini, but also their friends used to be active on the social media, especially on Instagram.

In fact, it was on Instagram that it was revealed that the fugitive was on holiday in Mykonos. One of Martini’s friends, Marica Pellegrinelli, used to send her messages from a restaurant in Mykonos three days ago.