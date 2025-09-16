Călin Georgescu and Horațiu Potra and Their Mercenaries Tried for Coup Attempt

Călin Georgescu, Horațiu Potra and his mercenaries have been sent to trial in the case in which they are accused of attempted coup d’état, according to Digi24.ro.

This concerns the case opened by prosecutors from the General Prosecutor’s Office after Horațiu Potra and his mercenaries were stopped in traffic while heading toward Bucharest.

Călin Georgescu is accused of complicity in attempting to carry out actions against constitutional order and of communicating false information.

Horațiu Potra is accused of attempting to carry out actions against constitutional order, violating weapons and ammunition regulations, engaging in unauthorized operations with pyrotechnic articles, and public incitement.

Paramilitary Operation for National Destabilization

Horațiu Potra is accused of attempting to carry out actions against constitutional order, violating weapons and ammunition regulations, engaging in unauthorized operations with pyrotechnic articles, and public incitement.

In the same case, Dorian Potra and Alexandru-Cosmin Potra, along with 20 other mercenaries, have also been sent to trial. Additionally, prosecutors indicted Eugen Sechilă, a close associate of Georgescu with Legionary-inspired views, who faces charges of attempting to carry out actions against constitutional order, according to judicial sources.

Prosecutors referenced a December 7 meeting at an equestrian center in Ilfov, during which Georgescu and Potra allegedly devised a plan to hijack a protest in support of the former presidential candidate. Judicial sources told Digi24.ro that the protest was intended to be hijacked through violence. Potra reportedly organized groups of people, including mercenaries carrying weapons, to attend the protest.

Prosecutors emphasized that Potra’s mercenaries were armed with high-powered pyrotechnic materials and carried an extremely large number of dangerous objects. Their role, according to prosecutors, was to “create a climate of terror” during the protest, where Georgescu’s supporters were expected to demand a rerun of the second round of elections. Prosecutors described this as a “paramilitary operation for national destabilization,” according to Digi24.ro sources.

Potra is also accused of playing into Russia’s interests.

Moscow propaganda linked to Georgescu

Prosecutors noted that Potra’s phone contained several photos taken in Moscow or at the Russian Federation Embassy, which judicial sources suggest indicates “possible coordination or support” from pro-Russian entities.

At the same time, prosecutors stated that before the first round of the 2024 elections, Romania was exposed to hybrid threats through Russian platforms such as AdNow, MGID, and Geozo. These platforms spread pro-Russian propaganda, which was then amplified through social media posts referring to candidate Călin Georgescu.

For example, according to Digi24.ro sources, outlets linked to the Pravda network (a pro-Russian propaganda group active across Europe) created several websites in Romania. On these websites, articles were published that justified the invasion of Ukraine, aimed to weaken EU cohesion, and presented the Russian Federation as a potential partner. On one of these websites, a QR code redirected users to Călin Georgescu’s official site.

Who is Călin Georgescu

Călin Georgescu is a far-right, populist political figure in Romania. He first rose to national prominence during the November 2024 presidential elections, where he surprisingly performed very strongly in the first round.

He is known for expressing pro-Russian sentiments, criticizing Romania’s alignment with Western institutions, and controversial rhetoric that has invoked nationalist and legionary imagery.

Ban from Running in Presidential Election Rerun After his strong showing in late 2024, the results were annulled by Romania’s Constitutional Court due to concerns about election integrity, including alleged foreign interference. In March 2025, his candidacy for the re-run (May 2025) was rejected by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). Georgescu appealed to the Constitutional Court.

Legal Difficulties and Judicial Control He has been under judicial supervision / preventive measures since early 2025, which include restrictions like banning travel abroad without permission, monitoring by prosecutors, and restrictions on certain social media content (especially content that promotes fascist or xenophobic ideologies). Prosecutors have opened investigations against him for several charges, including incitement against constitutional order, promoting fascist or legionary ideas, false statements, and campaign finance-related offenses.

Withdrawal from Active Politics In May 2025 , Georgescu announced he was stepping away from active political life, citing his family’s need for peace and health after the tumultuous period. He said he would not lead or join a political party or run for office at this time. He described his exit as a “responsible choice” given the current national context.

Recent Developments Despite stepping back, legal issues have continued. His judicial supervision has been extended, and he has remained under investigation. He has made statements accusing the political system of harassment and has claimed his cases are politically driven.



Who is Horațiu Potra

Horațiu Potra is a controversial Romanian figure known as a mercenary, businessman, and political actor. He was born in 1970 in Mediaș, Romania.

He served in the French Foreign Legion, later worked as a security operative in Africa and the Middle East, including as personal guard or security chief for political figures.

He leads or founded private security firms, including the association known as RALF (“Români care au Activat în Legiunea Franceză” / “Romanians who served in the French Legion”). These companies have reportedly taken contracts in several African countries for security services, training, protection of infrastructure (including mines), and assisting local armies.

His Political & Legal Profile in 2025

Electoral involvement : Potra has attempted to enter politics in Romania. He has run in local elections in Mediaș, and also sought to run in parliamentary elections under smaller parties.

Mercenary activity in Congo : Potra has been in the spotlight for employing hundreds of Romanian mercenaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reports say many are ex-military or reservists, some having taken unpaid leave to serve under him. He allegedly contracts to train local forces and provide security support.

Legal troubles and accusations : Allegations of violating weapons and ammunition laws. Accused of actions against constitutional order. Some reports associate him with plans or rhetoric that challenge Romanian constitutional norms. He was placed under judicial control after being arrested but released from custody while investigations continue.

Recent public controversy: Potra has been under public scrutiny for use of Romanian soldiers (active or reserve) in his mercenary operations, accusations of links with foreign mercenary networks, pro-Russian rhetoric, and possible involvement in destabilizing actions or rhetoric following political events (like the annulment of elections).

Attorney General: Horațiu Potra seeks asylum in Russia

Romanian authorities currently do not know the whereabouts of Horațiu Potra, considered the leader of a paramilitary group, who has been prosecuted alongside Călin Georgescu for offenses against the constitutional order, Romanian Prosecutor General Alex Florența said on Tuesday. However, Potra is reportedly taking steps to seek asylum in the Russian Federation.

“Concrete information regarding his exact location, so that we could request extradition from the respective state to Romania based on an international arrest warrant, we do not have. We have indications. What I can tell you, however, is that there is certain data obtained from the investigation showing that at this moment Horațiu Potra is trying to obtain asylum and is taking steps with the Russian authorities in this regard,” Alex Florența stated at a press conference, according to News.ro.

The Prosecutor General was asked how he knew this, given that Potra’s whereabouts are unknown.

“It resulted from certain pieces of evidence that he is undertaking such steps. How could I reveal at this moment the exact piece of evidence from which this information arises?” Florența said.

When asked whether Horațiu Potra had formally requested asylum, Alex Florența replied, “He has not requested it; he is taking steps. During this period, he has been making efforts in any case.”